NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Louisiana National Guard’s 205th Engineer Battalion, 225th Engineer Brigade, has a new commander.

Lt. Col. Joshua Davis, of Metairie, assumed the command during a ceremony at the battalion’s headquarters in Bogalusa earlier this week. He takes over for 27-year veteran Lt. Col. Robert “Chad” Herndon, of Gonzalez, who has led the unit since March 2014.

Davis says his new leadership role is a special milestone in his career and he looks forward to serving. More than 20 years ago, as a high school student, Davis says he enlisted in the 205th with hopes of serving his country and earning a college degree.

The 205th has previously deployed to Afghanistan and Kuwait in support of separate Operation Enduring Freedom missions.