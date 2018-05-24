ATLANTA (AP) — Documents show ex-Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed’s bodyguards routinely used city-issued credit cards to pay for his fast food, dry cleaning and other personal purchases, violating city policy.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and WSB-TV used Georgia’s Open Records Act to obtain statements and receipts for the nine Executive Protection Unit officers. They show more than $90,000 in charges from 2015 through 2017. The records don’t indicate how much was for personal purchases.
Reed repaid $2,800.
Atlanta’s interim chief financial officer, John Gaffney, says Reed “in many cases” repaid flagged charges, but “there was no behavior change” to comply with the city’s card use policy.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- A 30-year-old demanded notice for eviction from his parents' house. 'Outrageous,' a judge said.
- Parents go to court to boot 30-year-old son from home
- State Department warns US citizens in China after employee suffers possible sonic attack
- People who sleep in on weekends avoid dying young, study suggests
- Pressure mounts on USC president to resign after scandals
A federal investigation was triggered by a previous report that Reed charged $300,000 to his own card since 2015.
Reed and the officers couldn’t be reached for comment.