ATLANTA (AP) — Documents show ex-Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed’s bodyguards routinely used city-issued credit cards to pay for his fast food, dry cleaning and other personal purchases, violating city policy.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and WSB-TV used Georgia’s Open Records Act to obtain statements and receipts for the nine Executive Protection Unit officers. They show more than $90,000 in charges from 2015 through 2017. The records don’t indicate how much was for personal purchases.

Reed repaid $2,800.

Atlanta’s interim chief financial officer, John Gaffney, says Reed “in many cases” repaid flagged charges, but “there was no behavior change” to comply with the city’s card use policy.

A federal investigation was triggered by a previous report that Reed charged $300,000 to his own card since 2015.

Reed and the officers couldn’t be reached for comment.