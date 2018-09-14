PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Body camera video from two campus police officers in Oregon shows they ordered a legally armed black man to drop a gun before opening fire, killing him.
Portland State University released the video Friday after Officers James Dewey and Shawn McKenzie were cleared by a grand jury in the June 29 death of 45-year-old Jason Erik Washington.
The footage shows a witness telling Dewey that Washington has a gun when the officers arrive at the scene of a fight outside a downtown bar near the university’s campus.
McKenzie and Dewey both order Washington to drop a gun before they open fire.
A police report quotes witnesses saying Washington was trying to restrain his friend and may have pointed a gun in the air before police arrived.
Washington was legally permitted to carry a concealed weapon.