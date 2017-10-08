SEAL BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Investigators are trying to determine whether a body that washed ashore in Seal Beach Saturday night is that of a San Francisco man who went missing in the waters a day earlier.
The Orange County Register reports (http://bit.ly/2yyFyQK ) 53-year-old Van Nguyen was reported missing off of Huntington Beach Friday afternoon.
He and another man got into the surf line and a large wave separated them. The second man got out of the water, but Nguyen was not seen.
A search by lifeguards and the Coast Guard on Saturday was hampered by up to 8-foot-tall waves that pounded the coastline.
A combination of high tides and high surf led to flooding in parts of Newport Beach and lifeguards kept busy trying to keep beachgoers out of harm’s way.