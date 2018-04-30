ASHTABULA, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a body that washed ashore along Lake Erie has been identified as a northeastern Ohio man who had been missing for weeks.
The Ashtabula (ash-tuh-BYOO’-luh) County coroner’s office says it hasn’t yet determined the cause and manner of death for 58-year-old Steven Dreyer, of Willoughby Hills, but found no sign of foul play.
The body was found April 4 east of Geneva-On-The-Lake.
Dreyer had been reported missing in January after taking his son to school but not showing up for work. Police found his car at a park, with the keys in the ignition and his wallet on the seat.
