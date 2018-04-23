PAGE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say they’ve recovered a body at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area in Page and it is believed to be a person reported missing from Buckeye.

The name, age and gender of the missing person weren’t immediately available Monday.

Coconino County Sheriff’s officials say the body was found near the bottom of Horseshoe Bend on Sunday afternoon.

Page police notified the sheriff’s department that a vehicle possibly belonging to the missing person was located in the Horseshoe Bend parking lot by family members.

Searchers looked down into the canyon and spotted a body and it’s been transported to Flagstaff for an autopsy and positive identification by the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Sheriff’s officials say the death remains under investigation.