PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Officials say a man’s body was found in a river with a gunshot wound to his head near a popular running trail in Philadelphia.
Philadelphia police say the body was found around 11 a.m. Thursday in the Schuylkill River near the Schuylkill River Trail. Authorities say the man appeared to be in his 50s, and he had one gunshot wound to his forehead.
Police are investigating the man’s death as a homicide.
No other details were immediately made available.
