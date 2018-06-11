WILLISTON, N.D. (AP) — Authorities believe a body pulled from the Little Muddy River is that of a Williston man who was reported missing.

Twenty-nine-year-old Brandon Barnes was last seen at his residence early Wednesday.

KXMC-TV reports that authorities searched the river Thursday after finding tire tracks in the area, and found the body and a pickup truck that appears to belong to Barnes.

The state medical examiner is working to officially identify the body and determine the cause of death.

___

Information from: KXMC-TV, http://www.kxnet.com