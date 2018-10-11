BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — The body of a 29-year-old Montana man who crashed a vehicle in Yellowstone National Park over the weekend was found days later in the Gallatin River, downstream from the crash site.

The Gallatin County sheriff’s office says Yellowstone rangers responded Saturday morning to a report of a vehicle abandoned off U.S. Highway 191. They searched, but were unable to find the driver.

Rangers asked the sheriff’s office to check the driver’s residence and place of work. When officers learned he had missed two shifts, additional searches were conducted with search dogs.

On Wednesday, the body of the Big Sky man was spotted using a drone.

The park service will release the man’s name once his family has been notified.