EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a woman’s body was found in the McKenzie River east of Eugene.
The Lane County Sheriff’s Office says the body was spotted on the riverbank by a river guide who contacted law enforcement.
The sheriff’s office says the woman has been identified, and officials were notifying relatives.
The cause and manner of death have not yet been determined.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- As girls arrive, Boy Scouts change name of flagship program
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- He was one of millions of Chinese seniors growing old alone. So he put himself up for adoption. VIEW
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- Giuliani: Trump repaid Cohen $130K for payment to porn star
The sheriff’s office says there’s no indication so far of foul play.