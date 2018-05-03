EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a woman’s body was found in the McKenzie River east of Eugene.

The Lane County Sheriff’s Office says the body was spotted on the riverbank by a river guide who contacted law enforcement.

The sheriff’s office says the woman has been identified, and officials were notifying relatives.

The cause and manner of death have not yet been determined.

The sheriff’s office says there’s no indication so far of foul play.