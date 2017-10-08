TECUMSEH, Okla. (AP) — Authorities in Pottawatomie County say they have recovered the body of an apparent drowning victim from a pond near Tecumseh.
Oklahoma City television stations KWTV reports that sheriff’s deputies were notified about a possible drowning near Tecumseh around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Witnesses reported seeing a man walk into the pond but never come out. Sheriff deputies say people near the pond had been drinking and an argument broke out.
An Oklahoma Highway Patrol dive team recovered the body of a man in his mid-30s Sunday afternoon. The name of the victim was not immediately released.
Officials say the body was transported to the Office of the State Medical Examiner in Oklahoma City for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.
