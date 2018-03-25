NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police say a district attorney from east Tennessee has been found dead in a Nashville hotel room.
The Metro Nashville Police Department says on Twitter that 54-year-old Unicoi County District Attorney Anthony “Tony” Clark was found dead of apparent natural causes Sunday.
The department says Clark was scheduled to undergo a medical procedure this week and family members were in Nashville with him.
Clark is a Johnson City native who was re-elected to an eight-year term in 2014.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Self-taught rocket scientist blasts off into California sky
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- American family of four were killed by gas inhalation, Mexican officials say
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- NRA host taunts Parkland teens: 'No one would know your names' if classmates were still alive