NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police say a district attorney from east Tennessee has been found dead in a Nashville hotel room.

The Metro Nashville Police Department says on Twitter that 54-year-old Unicoi County District Attorney Anthony “Tony” Clark was found dead of apparent natural causes Sunday.

The department says Clark was scheduled to undergo a medical procedure this week and family members were in Nashville with him.

Clark is a Johnson City native who was re-elected to an eight-year term in 2014.