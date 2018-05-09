ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) — Authorities have recovered the body of a missing swimmer from the Mississippi River in St. Cloud.
Police identify the victim as 49-year-old Shannon Shaw of Waite Park.
Witnesses told police that they saw Shaw walk into the river about 4:30 p.m. Monday and start to swim across. They lost sight of him when he was about halfway.
Authorities searched by boat and with a drone Monday night, and a dive team was on scene. On Tuesday, they brought in Tom Crossmon of Crossmon Consulting to use side scan sonar to search the river. Crossmon located Shaw’s body Tuesday night.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Mormons severing all ties with Boy Scouts, ending long bond
- Trump declares US leaving 'horrible' Iran nuclear accord VIEW
- At Nike, revolt led by women leads to exodus of male executives
- Robocalls flooding your cellphone? Here’s how to fight them
- ‘Pele's the boss’: Hawaii residents ride out uncertainty as lava devours more Big Island homes