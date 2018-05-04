MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — The body of a Georgia Military College student has been recovered from the Oconee River in Milledgeville.
The Telegraph reports authorities pulled the body of 20-year-old Eric Reynolds, of Sparta, from the waterway shortly after 11 a.m. Friday.
Georgia Department of Natural Resources spokesman Mark McKinnon says boats in the water had been running sonar prior to that and game wardens recovered the body pretty close to where he went in.
Further details were not released.
___
Information from: The Telegraph, http://www.macontelegraph.com