NEWPORT, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say the body of a Seattle woman has washed up on an Oregon beach.

The Newport Beach Police Department says the body of 37-year-old Anne Stifter was found near Agate Beach Wayside in Newport on Saturday.

An autopsy shows no signs of trauma. Authorities are awaiting toxicology results before determining the cause of death.

Next of kin have been notified.

No further details are immediately available.