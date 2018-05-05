WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Authorities in eastern Virginia are investigating the drowning death of a Navy sailor.

Authorities in James City County were called to College Creek near Williamsburg about 2:30 p.m. Friday regarding a possible drowning incident.

Witnesses said 25-year-old Walter James Torres Jr. was about 50 yards offshore attempting to swim to a sandbar with friends when he began to struggle in the water. A friend attempted to grab him, but Torres went under and did not resurface.

Divers recovered the body of Torres about three and a half hours later.

Torres was stationed aboard the USS San Francisco, a Norfolk-based submarine that is being converted into a moored training ship.