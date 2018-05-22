WALHALLA, S.C. (AP) — The body of a South Carolina teen swept over a waterfall during a hike has been recovered.

Oconee County Fire Chief Charles King tells news outlets that a woman hiking the top of the falls with a group of three others Sunday fell into the Whitewater River. Oconee County Coroner Karl Addis identified the woman as 18-year-old Anna McCall Mimms, and said her body was found in a pool of water below the falls on Monday afternoon.

King says Mimms initially fell 70 to 80 feet (21 to 24 meters) on the river before going over the falls, which have a total drop of around 600 feet (183 meters).

The Seneca native attended Tri-County Technical College and planned to enroll at Clemson University in the fall. Addis says Mimms would have turned 19 next week.