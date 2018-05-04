MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities in southern Mexico have found a body they believe is that of a Polish cyclist, as well as a bicycle and a shoe belonging to a missing German man.
The body and personal articles were found at the bottom of a 600-foot (200-meter) drop off the side of a rural highway in the southern state of Chiapas.
The assistant state prosecutor says DNA tests are planned to confirm the identity of the body. Arturo Lievano said late Thursday that clothing and other articles indicate it’s that of Krzysztof Chmielewski.
Lievano said his injuries indicate the cause of death was an accident.
He said the search continues for the body of a German identified as Holger Franz Hagenbusch. The two were apparently biking together on the narrow mountain road.