KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — The body of a 17-year-old Pakistani exchange student killed in a mass shooting at a high school in Texas has arrived in the port city of Karachi, where her family lives.
Sabika Sheikh was among 10 students and staff slain Friday at Santa Fe High School. The alleged shooter is 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis, who is being held on capital murder charges.
Sabika had planned to return home in a few weeks for Eid al-Fitr, the three-day holiday marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
Her body reached her hometown before dawn Wednesday and she was to be buried later in the day.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Judge orders Vancouver, Wash., teen to start paying off $37M for starting Columbia Gorge wildfire
- The princes, the president and the fortune seekers
- 1,000 pythons down, tens of thousands to go: milestone in Everglades restoration effort VIEW
- What is lava haze? A look at Hawaii's latest volcanic hazard VIEW
- Police say reported abduction was hoax
Sabika was her family’s oldest child and began classes at Santa Fe High School last August.