HUDSON, Mass. (AP) — The body of a Massachusetts man who was swept away by floodwaters while honeymooning in Costa Rica has been recovered.
The family of 30-year-old Josh Byrne, of Hudson, says his body was found on Saturday.
The family’s statement said Byrne “will always be remembered for his helpful and caring demeanor, his ability to make friends in any setting, and his love for his wife, Bianca.”
The couple became trapped in a vehicle on a bridge last week. They tried to drive across and Byrne was swept away, but his wife, Bianca Merritt, swam to safety.
The couple married Oct. 6.