HAZELHURST, Wis. (AP) — An extensive search for a northern Wisconsin woman has come to an end with the discovery of her body in some woods near Hazelhurst.
Searchers found the body of 62-year-old Margie Hurula on Tuesday afternoon. Officials and others had searched day and night by land and air since Hurula was last seen in Hazelhurst Sunday.
Longtime Hazelhurst resident Donna Kuehl tells WJFW-TV says she often saw Hurula walking outdoors. Kuehl says she now feels a need to lock the doors to her house.
Police have not indicated how Hurula died.
Most Read Stories
- Want a home in Seattle area? You’ll need an $11,000 raise
- This City Hall, brought to you by Amazon | Danny Westneat
- It’s hard to imagine, but Seahawks’ Kam Chancellor may have played his last NFL snap
- Seattle school-bus drivers plan one-day strike Wednesday
- Microsoft plans multibillion-dollar expansion, renovation of Redmond campus WATCH
___
Information from: WJFW-TV, http://www.wjfw.com