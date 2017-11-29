HAZELHURST, Wis. (AP) — An extensive search for a northern Wisconsin woman has come to an end with the discovery of her body in some woods near Hazelhurst.

Searchers found the body of 62-year-old Margie Hurula on Tuesday afternoon. Officials and others had searched day and night by land and air since Hurula was last seen in Hazelhurst Sunday.

Longtime Hazelhurst resident Donna Kuehl tells WJFW-TV says she often saw Hurula walking outdoors. Kuehl says she now feels a need to lock the doors to her house.

Police have not indicated how Hurula died.

___

Information from: WJFW-TV, http://www.wjfw.com