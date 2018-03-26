WINFIELD, W.Va. (AP) — Police say the body of a West Virginia man who had been missing since Christmas has been found in the Ohio River.
Putnam County Sheriff Steve Deweese says in a statement on Facebook that a fisherman found the body of 44-year-old Jason Kirkpatrick in the river last week near Gallipolis, Ohio.
Deweese says Tucker had lived in a campground in Winfield and had been missing since Dec. 25.
The body has been sent to the state medical examiner in Charleston for an autopsy.
