WINFIELD, W.Va. (AP) — Police say the body of a West Virginia man who had been missing since Christmas has been found in the Ohio River.

Putnam County Sheriff Steve Deweese says in a statement on Facebook that a fisherman found the body of 44-year-old Jason Kirkpatrick in the river last week near Gallipolis, Ohio.

Deweese says Tucker had lived in a campground in Winfield and had been missing since Dec. 25.

The body has been sent to the state medical examiner in Charleston for an autopsy.