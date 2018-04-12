DEADWOOD, S.D. (AP) — Authorities confirm that the body of a missing Spearfish man has been found three months after he disappeared in Deadwood.
Deadwood Police Chief Kelly Fuller tells the Black Hills Pioneer that the body of 28-year-old Christopher Oien was found Wednesday night in a remote area by a person searching for deer antlers.
Fuller says members of Lawrence County Search & Rescue and the Deadwood Volunteer Fire Department were called in to help recover Oien’s body from steep and rugged terrain.
Oien was in town for a hotel stay. He was last seen alive on videotape in Deadwood early on Jan. 15.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Court: Gun in glove compartment violated concealed carry law
- Bannon proposal would reel in Mueller inquiry
- House Speaker Paul Ryan will not seek reelection
- Megachurch founder quits amid sexual-misconduct allegations VIEW
- Vehicle fell into swollen California river in region where Hart family went missing
The police chief says Oien’s body was found a half-mile outside the search area authorities had focused on.
An autopsy is pending.
___
Information from: Black Hills Pioneer, http://www.bhpioneer.com