Share story

By
The Associated Press

ALBANY, Ore. (AP) — The body of a U.S. Navy veteran has been found in the Willamette River near Albany nearly three weeks after his family reported him missing.

The Corvallis Gazette Times reports Thursday that 46-year-old Justin Sitton had a traumatic brain injury.

He was reported missing on Aug. 6 and found Tuesday night at Eads Park.

No foul play is suspected in his death.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Authorities will do an autopsy to determine if Sitton drowned or if something happened to him before he fell into the river.

___

Information from: Gazette-Times, http://www.gtconnect.com

The Associated Press