SPRINGFIELD, Ore. (AP) — A missing Springfield man was found dead in the McKenzie River near Leaburg, Oregon.

The Eugene Register-Guard reports that an Oregon State Police Trooper spotted a maroon Ford Ranger submerged in the river about 11 a.m. Friday, according to a statement from the Lane County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies and a Search and Rescue Dive Team responded and found a man later identified as 54-year-old Kenneth Brawn inside the vehicle when it was pulled out of the river near Greenwood Drive.

Relatives reported Brawn missing Thursday when he failed to return home from his girlfriend’s house as expected.

Officials say Brawn’s death is being investigated, but there are no signs of foul play.

The Lane County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death.

___

Information from: The Register-Guard, http://www.registerguard.com