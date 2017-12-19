PLYMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — The body of a 64-year old Mashpee man has been found in Plymouth.
The Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday that Raymond Perry’s body was found near the Carver town line by officers from Mashpee, Plymouth and the State Police.
The state Medical Examiner’s office ruled the death a homicide by “blunt force trauma to the head” and “cutting wounds to the neck.”
Perry was reported missing Dec. 1 by the mother of two of Perry’s granddaughters after he didn’t attend two planned visits.
The Cape Cod Times reports Perry’s 37-year-old son, Eli, has been held at the Plymouth County Correctional Facility since pleading not guilty earlier this month of charges including carrying a firearm without a license.
It couldn’t’ be immediately determined if he had a lawyer.