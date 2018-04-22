SHIOCTON, Wis. (AP) — Searchers have found the body of a missing kayaker in the Embarrass River north of Shiocton.
The Appleton Police Department got a report of a missing person at 6:20 a.m. Saturday and learned an Appleton man that had gone kayaking the day before had not returned,
Outagamie County sheriff’s authorities responded to the boat landings along the Embarrass River. Authorities located the man’s car and found footprints and drag marks where the man put the kayak in the river.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources used a plane to search the area and spotted the kayak more than a mile from the car. Authorities recovered the man’s body.
USA Today Network-Wisconsin reports the man’s name was not immediately released.