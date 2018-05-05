MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities in southern Mexico say they have located what they believe to be the body of a missing German cyclist near where his Polish cycling companion was found dead a day earlier.
Arturo Lievano is prosecutor for the Selva District in Chiapas state. He says in a video statement posted online Friday night that the presumed remains of Holger Franz Hagenbusch were found along with articles of clothing belonging to the German man.
The body was discovered about 200 yards (meters) downhill from that of Krzysztof Chmielewski, near the bottom of a 600-foot (200-meter) drop-off.
The site is located next to a narrow road that runs from San Cristobal de las Casas to Ocosingo.
The deaths are believed to have been accidental.