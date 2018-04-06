COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — Searchers have located the body of a 4-year-old boy who was missing for more than a week in the Chattahoochee River at Columbus, Georgia.

Area media report that the child’s remains were found Friday morning on the ninth day of a search.

Authorities planned a news conference to discuss the case.

Officials say the child was fishing from the riverbank with his father when he fell into the water on March 28. The man went in after the boy and didn’t resurface.

Searchers found the body of 27-year-old James Rabon of Bonneau, South Carolina, on Sunday. Authorities haven’t publicized the name of the missing child.