PINOPOLIS, S.C. (AP) — Authorities have confirmed that a body found in a South Carolina lake is that of a boater reported missing a day earlier.

Berkeley County Coroner Bill Salisbury tells media outlets that the body of 74-year-old Jerry Ferneding was recovered on Saturday from a diversion canal at the lower end of Lake Marion.

An empty boat had been found Friday on the Clarendon County side of the lake. Ferneding was reported missing that day after he didn’t return from a fishing trip.

Salisbury has ruled Ferneding’s death as an accident.