ELLABELL, Ga. (AP) — Authorities have recovered the body of a boater who went missing in Georgia days before.

Bryan County Sheriff’s Office Chief of Investigations Mike Fordham tells news outlets that search teams found the body floating in the Ogeechee River on Thursday. Georgia Department of Natural Resources Game Warden Bill Bryson identified the body as 22-year-old Victor Romero Gutierrez.

Authorities say two other men were with Gutierrez in the canoe that flipped Sunday, but were rescued by nearby boaters. Due to a language barrier, rescuers did not immediately understand a third man was missing.

A full-scale search-and-rescue operation became a scaled-back recovery operation by Tuesday.