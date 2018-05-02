BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Ada County coroner has identified a body found near Weiser as a Fruitland man who had been missing for nine months.

KTVB-TV reported Tuesday that the Washington County Sheriff’s Office says 41-year-old Scott Gross’ body was spotted April 24 near the Weiser River Trail, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) east of Weiser.

The Ada County coroner was able to identify Gross through his dental records.

Gross was reported missing July 24, 2017 after leaving his father’s house on an ATV.

His ATV was later found near New Plymouth without him.

The sheriff’s office has not released a cause of the death, but says investigators do not suspect foul play.

