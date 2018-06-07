TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Police say the body of a man who reportedly jumped into Tempe Town Lake has been recovered.
Dive teams found the body Thursday morning.
His name hasn’t been released yet.
Tempe police and rescue crews responded to reports of a man jumping off the Mill Avenue bridge and into Tempe Town Lake around 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Wyoming record-breaking largemouth bass caught
- Hawaii volcano lava destroys hundreds of homes overnight VIEW
- Democrats poised to claim ballot slots in nearly all House districts in California
- Kate Spade suffered from severe depression, separated from husband, family says
- Missing woman, dead man found in storage facility in Alabama
A helicopter also joined the search, but the man wasn’t located.
The search resumed about 8 a.m. Thursday and the body was found about two hours later.