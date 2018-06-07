TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Police say the body of a man who reportedly jumped into Tempe Town Lake has been recovered.

Dive teams found the body Thursday morning.

His name hasn’t been released yet.

Tempe police and rescue crews responded to reports of a man jumping off the Mill Avenue bridge and into Tempe Town Lake around 8 p.m. Wednesday.

A helicopter also joined the search, but the man wasn’t located.

The search resumed about 8 a.m. Thursday and the body was found about two hours later.