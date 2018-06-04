OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — Police say the body of a Maryland man who was reported missing has been recovered from a bayside canal.

The Daily Times of Salisbury reports the body of 23-year-old Cesar Alcides Martinez Saravia was recovered from a bayside canal in Ocean City on Monday.

An Ocean City police news release says friends of the Montgomery County man reported him missing Sunday morning.

The man’s body has been sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner of Maryland for an autopsy. Police say there were no obvious signs of injury and no foul play is suspected at this time. An investigation is ongoing.

