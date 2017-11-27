LITTLEFIELD, Ariz. (AP) — Mohave County authorities say a body has been recovered from the bottom of a cliff in northwestern Arizona.

County sheriff’s officials announced Monday that the man has been identified, but his name is being withheld until his relatives are notified.

They say deputies responded to the scene early Thursday about 1 ½ miles (2,414 kilometers) west of the Cedar Pocket Campground in Littlefield.

The body was taken to the county Medical Examiner’s Office after an Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter assisted in the recovery.

Sheriff’s officials say autopsy results are pending regarding the cause of death and their investigation continues.