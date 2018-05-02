ESSEXVILLE, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say they’ve recovered the body of a Michigan man who had been missing since going out in a canoe on the Saginaw River in March.
The Bay County sheriff’s department says someone spotted a body on Tuesday in the river near a boat launch in Essexville, about 95 miles (153 kilometers) northwest of Detroit. Authorities recovered the body and identified it as that of Ricky Giddings.
The Tuscola County man was last seen in a canoe March 1 off of Smith Park in Essexville. His truck was found at the park. His canoe was found the next day in the river near a boat launch in Bangor Township and an active search for him was called off several days later.
An autopsy is planned but foul play isn’t suspected.
