PITTSBURGH (AP) — Authorities are investigating the death of a man found near a partially submerged sport utility vehicle in a river in Pittsburgh.

Police said the body of 52-year-old Todd Patrick Wharton of Imperial was found face-up in the Allegheny River near the Carnegie Science Center shortly after 8 a.m. Saturday.

Public safety spokeswoman Sonya Toler said there was nothing suspicious about the death, which “appears to have been some sort of accident.”

The Allegheny County medical examiner’s office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.