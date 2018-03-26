BARRINGTON, R.I. (AP) — A body found in Narragansett Bay has been identified by officials.

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management says the body found in the water off Barrington March 23 is identified as Michael R. Petty, 46, of Warwick.

Officials say Perry was kayaking on Jan 12., and his vessel was later found unoccupied two days later. The state medical examiner conducted an autopsy on Monday.

Another body was discovered Sunday in a stretch of water off Route 114 that runs from Barrington into East Providence.

The Barrington police are investigating both deaths.