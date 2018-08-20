JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Southeast Alaska fisherman found the body of a man floating off Yakobi Island.
Alaska State Troopers say the state medical examiner will conduct an autopsy and attempt to make a positive identification.
The Coast Guard on Saturday night took a call from a fishing vessel saying the body was floating about 1 mile (1.6 kilometers) off shore near Cape Cross on the west side of Yakobi Island.
Yakobi Island is off the northwest corner of Chichagof (CHICH-ah-gawf) Island.
Alaska Wildlife Troopers on fisheries patrol recovered the body.
Troopers say the victim was an older white man. They could not make an initial identification.