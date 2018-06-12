GRAHAM, N.C. (AP) — The body of a kayaker has been recovered from a North Carolina lake.

News outlets reported that a search crew found the body of 21-year-old Joseph Taylor Smith of Graham was found Monday afternoon in Saxapahaw Lake.

Smith had been missing since Sunday evening.

Witnesses told Alamance County sheriff’s deputies that Smith and several friends were on the lake in a kayak when it overturned. They say Smith decided to swim to shore. He was not wearing a life jacket.

A witness saw Smith go under the water and he did not resurface.