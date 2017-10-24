PADRE ISLAND NATIONAL SEASHORE, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a body found on Padre Island south of Corpus Christi is that of a crewman who went missing after a fuel barge exploded and caught fire last week.

The Kleberg County sheriff’s office says U.S. Border Patrol agents discovered the body Monday evening.

The Nueces (nyoo-AY’-suhs) County medical examiner’s office used identifying marks provided by the family to identify the remains as 26-year-old Dujour Vanterpool, who lived in the Houston area.

Another crewmember remains missing.

The pair disappeared after a forward section of the barge exploded and caught fire early Friday as an adjoining tugboat was pulling anchor about 3 miles (5 kilometers) from Port Aransas. Six crew members safely escaped.

The barge was carrying about 132,000 barrels of crude oil, some of which leaked into Gulf waters.