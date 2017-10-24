PADRE ISLAND NATIONAL SEASHORE, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a body found on Padre Island south of Corpus Christi is that of a crewman who went missing after a fuel barge exploded and caught fire last week.
The Kleberg County sheriff’s office says U.S. Border Patrol agents discovered the body Monday evening.
The Nueces (nyoo-AY’-suhs) County medical examiner’s office used identifying marks provided by the family to identify the remains as 26-year-old Dujour Vanterpool, who lived in the Houston area.
Another crewmember remains missing.
Most Read Stories
- Amazon receives 238 bids for its second headquarters
- It looked ugly on TV, but Doug Baldwin’s uncontrolled emotion helped Seahawks beat Giants
- Judge confirms $17.5M award for fired Swedish Health neurosurgeon
- Monday's NFL news might only make it harder for Seahawks to pull off a trade to help offensive line
- Searchers find 2 hikers missing along Pacific Crest Trail
The pair disappeared after a forward section of the barge exploded and caught fire early Friday as an adjoining tugboat was pulling anchor about 3 miles (5 kilometers) from Port Aransas. Six crew members safely escaped.
The barge was carrying about 132,000 barrels of crude oil, some of which leaked into Gulf waters.