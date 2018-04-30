KITTY HAWK, N.C. (AP) — The body of a 4-year-old New Hampshire boy swept out to sea while walking with his mother on a North Carolina beach has been recovered.

Authorities tell local media outlets early Monday that the body of Wesley Belisle was located on Carova Beach by the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office.

The U.S. Coast Guard says the boy’s family had been vacationing in the area from New Hampshire.

Officials say he and his mother were walking along a Kitty Hawk beach on Wednesday when a wave hit Wesley, carrying him out into the ocean.

Crews combed 130 square miles of ocean before suspending their initial search Wednesday night.