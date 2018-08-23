ATLANTA (AP) — The body of a boy, whose remains were discovered at a New Mexico compound, has been buried in his home state of Georgia.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports it took just a few minutes Thursday for men to lower Abdul-Ghani Wahhaj’s body — wrapped in white cloth — into a grave behind a mosque on the city’s southside.
The child’s mother told the newspaper she took comfort in the thought that one day she would meet her son again in paradise.
Abdul-Ghani Wahhaj was reported missing in December. His father, Siraj Ibn Wahhaj, had said he was taking the child to a park, but never returned. Instead, prosecutors say, he brought his son to live on a compound in Taos County, New Mexico.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- With no place to run, people in Hawaii brace for hurricane WATCH
- Cohen has 'knowledge' of Russia campaign conspiracy, lawyer says
- Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii's Big Island with foot of rain WATCH
- Oregon to get its third In-N-Out Burger, near Salem
- Internet 'fire challenge' leaves 12-year-old Detroit girl severely burned
KOB-TV reports the child’s casket was flown Wednesday from Albuquerque to Atlanta.
___
Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com