WOODSTOCK, Ala. (AP) — Woodstock police have found the body of a man reported missing last week.
WBRC-TV reports 30-year-old Jacob Andrew Smith’s body was discovered in a wooded area near the intersection of Ridgeway Road and Rickey Road on Friday.
Smith was reported missing on Sunday.
Police say no foul play is suspected in his death.
___
Information from: WBRC-TV, http://www.myfoxal.com/