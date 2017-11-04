WOODSTOCK, Ala. (AP) — Woodstock police have found the body of a man reported missing last week.

WBRC-TV reports 30-year-old Jacob Andrew Smith’s body was discovered in a wooded area near the intersection of Ridgeway Road and Rickey Road on Friday.

Smith was reported missing on Sunday.

Police say no foul play is suspected in his death.

