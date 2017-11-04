Share story

By
The Associated Press

WOODSTOCK, Ala. (AP) — Woodstock police have found the body of a man reported missing last week.

WBRC-TV reports 30-year-old Jacob Andrew Smith’s body was discovered in a wooded area near the intersection of Ridgeway Road and Rickey Road on Friday.

Smith was reported missing on Sunday.

Police say no foul play is suspected in his death.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

___

Information from: WBRC-TV, http://www.myfoxal.com/

The Associated Press