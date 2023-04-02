The body of a 2-year-old boy was discovered Friday in the jaws of an alligator in a tragic end to a search for the toddler after his mother was found stabbed to death, according to authorities in St. Petersburg, Florida.

The boy’s father, Thomas Mosley, 21, was booked into Pinellas County jail Friday on two counts of first-degree murder, according to police, who did not release details about a motive.

Mosley’s son, Taylen, had been missing since Thursday, after his mother, Pashun Jeffery, 20, was found dead in her apartment around 2:30 p.m., police said on Facebook.

An Amber Alert was issued for the toddler.

An investigation led police officers to Dell Holmes Park, where they found an alligator with “an object” in its mouth, St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway said at a news conference Friday night.

Detectives shot and killed the alligator. It dropped what was in its mouth, which was later identified as Taylen’s body, Holloway said.

“We didn’t want to find him this way,” Holloway said. “But at least we can bring some closure to that family.”

The boy’s cause of death has yet to be released.

Holloway said Jeffery was stabbed “multiple times” at the Lincoln Shores apartment complex, which is about 13 miles north of Dell Holmes Park.

Mosley had gone to a hospital Friday with cuts on his hands and arms, Holloway said. He was refusing to speak with detectives, Holloway said. It was unclear if Mosley had a lawyer.

Family members had gathered at Jeffery’s apartment Wednesday to celebrate Mosley’s 21st birthday, according to an affidavit obtained by The Tampa Bay Times.

Jeffery worked at a nearby CVS and had been living at the apartment for about a month. When her family could not reach her Thursday for a daily FaceTime call, they went to her apartment and saw blood outside on the sidewalk.

The family alerted managers of the apartment complex, who entered the apartment and found “a very violent crime scene,” according to the affidavit.

Taylen was described as “a sweet and happy toddler” in a GoFundMe post written by Jeffery’s family.

During Jeffery’s work breaks, the family said, she regularly used FaceTime to talk to Taylen. When Taylen could grab a cellphone from a family member, he would pretend to call his mother.

“To see them together and their love for each other was a blessing,” the family said. “We will remember their love and will keep them in our hearts.”