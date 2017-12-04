PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — The body of a missing, autistic girl has been found in a pond a few blocks from her home in Florida.

News outlets report a dive team found the body of 4-year-old Chelsea Noel early Monday. She had been missing since Saturday night.

Officials from the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement assisted in the search for the girl, going door-to-door in the area and looking through vacant lots and ponds.

But late Sunday a search team in a kayak saw what they thought was a small body submerged in the water.

No further details were immediately available.