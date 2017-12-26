ONEONTA, Ala. (AP) — The body of a teenager missing for two weeks in Alabama has been found.

AL.com reports that Tim Kent with the Blount County Sheriff’s Office says deputies acting on a tip found 18-year-old Christian Boyle’s body and car Monday night.

Boyle had been missing since Dec. 12. His death is being investigated as a suicide.

No further details have been released.

