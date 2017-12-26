ONEONTA, Ala. (AP) — The body of a teenager missing for two weeks in Alabama has been found.
AL.com reports that Tim Kent with the Blount County Sheriff’s Office says deputies acting on a tip found 18-year-old Christian Boyle’s body and car Monday night.
Boyle had been missing since Dec. 12. His death is being investigated as a suicide.
No further details have been released.
Most Read Stories
- If there’s ever a time for Earl Thomas to talk to Cowboys, this definitely wasn’t it | Matt Calkins WATCH
- Snow arrives in Seattle, just in time for Christmas
- Richard Sherman calls out Seahawks fans after Cowboys win for jumping ship: 'You should be ashamed'
- After 2 to 3 inches of snow, Seattle's post-Christmas commute could include black ice
- Seahawks will play next Sunday with a playoff spot on the line
___
Information from: The Birmingham News, http://www.al.com/birminghamnews