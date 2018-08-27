COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Two funeral home workers have been charged with desecration of human remains after authorities say they left a body to rot in an unrefrigerated room for nearly three years in South Carolina.
A grand jury Friday indicted Lawrence Robert Meadows and Roderick Mitchell Cummings.
Authorities say they were supposed to cremate 63-year-old Mary Alice Pitts Moore after her funeral in March 2015, but instead left her remains in a locked room under blankets, surrounded by air fresheners.
The coroner says Moore’s body was so badly decomposed when found in February at First Family Funeral Home in Spartanburg it took two weeks to identify.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump rejected plans for a White House statement praising McCain
- Gunman kills two at Florida mall
- John McCain, maverick of the Senate and former POW, dies at 81 VIEW
- Analysis: Trump swore to uphold the law; he may be the greatest threat to it
- With no place to run, people in Hawaii brace for hurricane WATCH
Meadows lawyer didn’t return a message and no one answered at Cummings’ home.
State records show neither had a current funeral director license.