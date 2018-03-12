WESSON, Miss. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a body that was found Saturday in a rural Mississippi house that burned Feb. 22.

Floyd Brown tells WJTV-TV that he believes the badly burned body is his son, Joey Washington. He wants to know why he found the remains instead of firefighters.

Copiah County Sheriff Harold Jones tells the Daily Leader the skeletal remains haven’t been positively identified.

Brown says he was working out of town when the house near Wesson burned and didn’t return for more than a week.

Relatives say they reported Washington as missing.

Deedra Madison says she repeatedly called her nephew, and doesn’t understand why the house wasn’t searched more thoroughly.

State Fire Marshal and Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney says bodies can be so severely burned that they aren’t found until later.

___

